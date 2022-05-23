 Skip to main content
Guilty plea in death of female pedestrian in Mason City

Christopher Rathfon

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Nebraska driver is pleading guilty to killing a Mason City pedestrian.

Christopher G.S. Rathfon, 36 of Omaha, NE, entered a guilty plea Monday to homicide by vehicle-OWI.  His sentencing is set for July 18 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Mason City police said Rathfon was driving the pickup truck that hit Dawn Merrick, 62 of Mason City, as she was leaving Mills Fleet Farm on June 8, 2021.  Merrick died two days later at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Court documents state Rathfon was tested at the scene and had a blood alcohol content of .255, over three times the legal limit.

