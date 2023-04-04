Guilty plea in Cerro Gordo County crash that hurt a child

MASON CITY, Iowa – The man behind the wheel in a crash that injured a four-year-old is pleading guilty.
Dylan James Collins, 32 of Nora Springs, has pleaded guilty to child endangerment with bodily injury and OWI-2nd offense.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Collins was driving in the 18000 block of 245th Street on March 16 when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole. Both Collins and a four-year-old passenger were treated for minor injuries.
A sentencing hearing is now set for May 22.