Guilty plea in Austin drug murder

AUSTIN, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered in an Austin murder case but not by the alleged killer.
Keith Lavandas Forrest, 21 of Austin, pleaded guilty Wednesday to aiding and abetting second-degree murder. No sentencing date has been set.
Investigators say Forrest was involved in the fatal shooting of David Harris on June 5, 2021. Court documents state Forrest drove Miguel Nunez Jr., 19 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to a home in the 100 block of 12th Street NE to buy some marijuana. Investigators say that turned into a drug robbery where Nunez shot and killed Harris. Court documents state that after the shooting happened, Forrest drove off with Nunez and took him to Sioux Falls.
Nunez was arrested July 15, 2021, in Sioux Falls. Law enforcement says he was found hiding in an attic. Forrest was arrested on September 15, 2021.
Nunez has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. His trial is set to start on July 11 in Mower County District Court.