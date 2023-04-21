Guilty plea in 2020 Rochester shooting that killed one, injured another

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal is reached over a Rochester shooting that killed one man and seriously wounded another.
Ty Jhuan David Anderson, 23 of St. Cloud, pleaded guilty Friday to reduced charges of second-degree without intent and first-degree assault. Anderson also entered a guilty plea to possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.
Anderson was accused of fatally shooting one man in the head and back and another man in the chest and forehead. The second man survived his injuries. Rochester police say the gunfire happened after an argument at the Essex Apartments on 41st Street NW on October 30, 2020.
According to court documents, Snapchat videos from that evening show Anderson drinking heavily and holding a pistol that looks identical to a .380 pistol found in a storm drain outside Essex Park. Investigators say they also found .380 shell casings at the scene of the shooting.
Anderson was arrested on Mary 9, 2021. No sentencing date has been set.