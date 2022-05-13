Guilty plea from SE Minnesota man accused of murdering his father

WABASHA, Minn. - A southeastern Minnesota man is pleading guilty to killing his father.
James Edward Riley, 46 of Millville, was arrested in March 2021 for the death of Edward Riley, 73. Riley's body was found by his wife in the truck of his vehicle at a rural Zumbro Falls farm. Investigators say James Riley confessed to hitting his father in the head with a hammer a couple of times and then stabbing him. Court documents state Riley then admitted to putting his father's body in the trunk of the vehicle.
James Riley underwent a mental examination after his arrest and was ruled competent to stand trial in June 2021. No trial date was ever set.
Riley has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Wabasha County Attorney Karrie Kelly says “This resolution was reached after consultation with the family and law enforcement. Family members expressed to us the desire to move forward to allow the defendant’s young children, three of whom were present at the time of the murder, to find closure.”
This resolution could not have been reached without the thorough investigation conducted by the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office," adds Kelly. "The diligence of the investigators in finding physical evidence at the scene, tracking down witnesses and documents, and coordinating with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension cannot be overstated.”
Kelly sys the plea agreement calls for Riley to serve 432 months in prison. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.