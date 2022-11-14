Guilty plea from Owatonna man arrested with stolen truck and ATV

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a slew of stolen items found in Dodge County.
Falconer Roman Bellefy, 27 of Owatonna, was arrested in August 2021 and charged with felony theft, removing the serial number from a firearm, fifth-degree drug possession, possession of a firearm as a drug-user, possession of drug paraphernalia, and careless distribution of drugs.
Law enforcement says when it searched a home owned by Bellefy’s father in the 64000 block of 105th Avenue near Claremont, it found a stolen pickup truck, a stolen ATV, two firearms with the serial numbers ground off, and various narcotic items.
Bellefy was arrested at the property when the search warrant was executed. He’s pleaded guilty to felony theft and fifth-degree drug possession.
Bellefy is set to be sentenced on January 4, 2023.