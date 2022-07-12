Guilty plea from California man arrested with marijuana in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A California man is pleading guilty to getting caught with illegal drugs in Cerro Gordo County.
Davon James Conley, 27 of Riverside, CA, has entered a guilty plea to possession of marijuana and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
He was arrested on November 7, 2021, after a traffic stop on Interstate 35 near Clear Lake. Law enforcement says Conley was speeding and the smell of marijuana was coming from his vehicle.
Conley allegedly admitted to smoking the drug in Colorado eight to 10 hours before and court documents state a search of his vehicle found 56 grams of marijuana, a scale, resealable bags, and multiple black tubes with marijuana crumbs inside each.
Conley’s sentencing is set for August 29.