Guilty plea for Fillmore County stabbing

PRESTON, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a stabbing in Fillmore County.
Noah Arnold Foster, 24 of Wykoff, has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. Law enforcement says Foster stabbed an adult male in the City of Ostrander on November 20, 2022. Court documents state the two men were working together at Susie’s Roadhouse Bar and Grill just after 8 am when the two went to have a smoke break in a vehicle and Foster stabbed the other man.
Investigators say there was no prior altercation between the two.
A sentencing hearing is set for July 6.