Guilty plea for fiery truck crash in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man hurt in a fiery crash that split a vehicle in half is pleading guilty.
Melchor Barnabas, 24 of Austin, pleaded guilty Friday to fleeing a peace officer in a vehicle, tampering with a motor vehicle, and DWI. Three other charges will likely be dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Barnabas was arrested on May 1 in Austin after police say he sped away from an attempted traffic stop. Investigators say Barnabas accelerated to 70 miles per hour and a pursuit was ended due to safety concerns.
Court documents state Barnabas continued at a high rate of speed, blowing through a red light, just missing a collision with an SUV, then losing control in the 1600 block of West Oakland Avenue near Banfield Elementary. Police say Barnabas went into the south ditch and hit a tree, the impact breaking off most of the rear of his vehicle as it ended up in the north ditch and caught fire.
Barnabas was rescued from the vehicle as a police officer put out the fire with an extinguisher.
A sentencing hearing has been set for January 12, 2023.