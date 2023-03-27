 Skip to main content
Guilty plea entered over Mason City chase and gun crime

  • Updated
Anthony Holmes

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after a high-speed pursuit through Cerro Gordo County is changing his plea.

Anthony Gregory Holmes Jr., 36 of Mason City, was arrested February 7.  Law enforcement says Holmes sped away from an attempted traffic stop at 6th Street NE and North Delaware Avenue, reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

Investigators say Holmes crashed into a tree at the intersection of North Delaware Avenue and 11th Street NE and a 16-gauge shotgun was found in his vehicle.

Holmes initially pleaded not guilty but has now entered a guilty plea to one count of eluding and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.  His sentencing is scheduled for May 22.

