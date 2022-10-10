Guilty plea entered over Floyd County rape/kidnapping

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man accused of rape and kidnapping is pleading guilty.
Rodney Ray McCarty, 62 of Floyd, was accused of breaking into a woman’s home on July 26 and sexually assaulting her. Investigators say the victim was held captive for about two hours, raped, beaten, and eventually escaped when a friend arrived at her home.
Court documents state both the victim and her friend gave a description of McCarty and the license plate of his vehicle. He was arrested by Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies, who say they found McCarty in his vehicle, unconscious behind the wheel, naked, and unable to stand or speak clearly due to intoxication.
Deputies state McCarty had also hit a horse and buggy in the 1400 block of Quail Avenue and fled the scene.
McCarty has pleaded guilty to first-degree kidnapping. Charges of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree burglary, and first-degree OWI will likely be dismissed as part of a plea deal.
His sentencing is scheduled for October 28.