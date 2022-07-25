Guilty plea entered over armed robbery at Apache Mall

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal is reached over a gunpoint robbery at Apache Mall.
Tamarick Leondre Shaffer, 23 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea to second-degree assault on Monday. A charge of first-degree aggravated robbery will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced on November 2.
Shaffer was arrested for allegedly robbing Nuka Lakta on April 24. Rochester police say Shaffer and another person entered the store and one of them stole a sweatshirt. Investigators say when a store employee tried to confront them, Shaffer showed off a handgun and said he was going to “pop” the employee.
The victim told police the gun was pointed at his head.
The second person involved in the robbery has not been charged.
Shaffer remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $500,000 bond.