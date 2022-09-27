 Skip to main content
Guilty plea entered for violent convenience store robbery in Mason City

  • Updated
  • 0
Pierre Dunson

Pierre Dunson/Cerro Gordo Co. Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa – In just three months, a man accused of choking a clerk and robbing a Mason City convenience store is going from arrested to sentenced.

Pierre Raki Dunson, 39 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to second degree robbery for an incident on August 7 in Mason City.

Police say Dunson entered the Yes Way in the 1300 block of 4th Street SW around 5 pm, grabbed the store clerk from behind, and choked them.  Court documents state Dunson then ordered the clerk to give him money out of the cash register, threatened the clerk with death if the robbery was reported, and left with more than $300.

Dunson was originally charged with first-degree robbery but has agreed to a plea deal.  His sentencing is scheduled for November 8.

