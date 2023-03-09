 Skip to main content
Guilty plea entered for theft of over $100,000 from Rochester church

Rochester woman accused of stealing over $100,000 from her church

Patricia Radich

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered for the theft of over $100,000 from a Rochester church.

Patricia Ann Radich, 64 of Rochester, was charged in April 2021 with 12 felony counts of theft by swindle and pleaded guilty Thursday to eight of them.  Her sentencing has been set for April 24 in Olmsted County District Court.

Investigators say Radich was a licensed certified public accountant who served as treasurer for her church for several years.  Church leaders say she confessed in May 2020 to stealing $183,189 to support her gambling addiction.  Court documents state Radich siphoned off some of $1.15 million raised by the church for remodeling projects and used the money to pay off gambling debts between 2016 and 2019.

Police say an audit of church financial records found $422,925 in checks made out to Radich between 2013 and 2019.  Investigators say the money was deposited into an account and ATM records allegedly show Radich withdrawing thousands of dollars from that account on some days at a casino.

