Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Neil Shah makes his case for the GOP endorsement

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Dr. Neil Shah is hoping to secure the GOP's endorsement for governor, letting voters know where he stands on the issues in a conversation with KIMT on Thursday.
Shah, who practiced dermatology in Rochester before opening a small business in the Twin Cities, tells KIMT he threw his hat into the gubernatorial race because he was upset over imposed lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like fellow candidates Kendall Qualls and Scott Magie, Shah said he is an outsider hoping to shake up Minnesota's political establishment.
Shah's policy platform is similar to other GOP candidates but proposes different solutions to issues like high taxes.
While GOP lawmakers in the state legislature are working to reduce state income taxes, Shah said he completely wants to do away with the system.
"We can be the first state in the union to completely repeal our state income tax, which is one of the highest in the nation and the way to do that is to gradually sunset it over a decade. That would require us to cut the budget by $1.5 billion dollars per year, which would end up freeing up the $12 to $15 billion we would need to completely sunset and wipe out the income tax," Shah said.
However, Shah said he agrees with the GOP lawmakers current push to lower the income tax brackets and erasure of tax on social security income.
Regarding public safety, Shah is taking a similar approach to his fellow candidates.
The hiring of more law enforcement officers, the return of prosecuting petty crimes and the defunding of municipalities that reduce law enforcement agencies' budgets are some of the ways Shah said he wants to address Minnesota's spike in crime.
The last issue Shah touched on has been put in the national spotlight in recent days following a leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court will overturn Roe V. Wade, which federally protects abortions for women.
Shah called the 1973 decision the most legally wrong interpretation of the law since Dredd Scott V. Sanford and Plessy V. Ferguson, adding that states should be able to determine abortion laws.
If elected governor, Shah said he would immediately work to defund abortion services in Minnesota.
"We certainly have Doe v. Gomez to contend with as state precedent. So, that would become effectively law in Minnesota. There are ways to look at defunding the public funding of abortions primarily that takes place through Planned Parenthood and that is something the legislature, I hope, would take a serious look at and I believe that there actually recently was an amendment, if not today then fairly recently by a conservative representative and I think that kind of thing will become more common once Roe is out of the way," Shah said.
Shah will be at the Mayo Civic Center on May 13 and 14 for the GOP State Convention.