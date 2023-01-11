Grounded flights impact travelers at Rochester International Airport

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Airports across the country were packed with frustrated travelers today, after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights because of a computer system issue.
At around 8 a.m. central time, flights were allowed to take off again, but the impacts were felt all day long.
Over 7,000 flights were delayed and over 1,000 were canceled.
A few flights into RST were delayed on Wednesday morning.
This morning's American Airlines flight from Chicago O'Hare was scheduled to land just before 9:30, but ended up being delayed until just after 10 a.m.
Travelers arriving on that flight say they were lucky and didn't have to spend too much time waiting for their connecting flights.
Jules Hunter said, "We were delayed maybe an hour in Chicago and then we made it here. So, actually we were not impacted too much."
Business traveler Ryan Flanagan said, "They let us know that planes wouldn't be moving for a while and spent probably an extra hour sitting in the airport, but overall, nothing too bad."
The shutdown was blamed on an FAA computer system, which notified pilots about potential flight hazards.
The White House said they didn't suspect a cyberattack caused the outage.