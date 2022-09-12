Ground broken on new Mason City airport terminal

MASON CITY, Iowa – Ground was broken Monday for a new Commercial Service Terminal at the Mason City Municipal Airport.
The $13 million structure will be built west of the current terminal, which was construction in 1966. Airport officials say the new terminal will cover 23,000 square feet and have a more modern security checkpoint, more gate hold space for travelers, and additional spaces for Airline, Bus line, Transportation Security Administration, and Airport Administration offices.
Planners hope this new terminal will more easily accommodate an increase in air travelers and potentially increase the number of flights out of Mason City.