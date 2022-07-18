Ground broken on multi-million dollar communication project in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa

HARMONY, Minn. – MiBroadband has broken ground on installing a fiber network for southeastern Minnesota and northeast Iowa.
The company says it received a $1.1 million state grant and a $2.1 million local match to extend fiber communication service to 257 locations in southern Fillmore County.
“Building a fiber network is expensive for areas with lower population densities. Without the partnership with the State of Minnesota, Fillmore County, and the City of Preston this would not be happening,” says MiBroadband CEO Jill Huffman.
The company says it also got a federal USDA ReConnect Program grant-loan totaling $9.7 million in the fall of 2020. That will be used to connect 538 locations with high-speed broadband internet in Howard and Chickasaw counties in Iowa.
“We not only bring the fiber, but more importantly, we bring local customer service to help set up wireless networks to allow for things such as telecommuting, real-time video monitoring of property and equipment, and viewing of streaming services,” says Huffman.
Groundbreaking on this project had been planned for fall 2021 but MiBroadband says supply chain issues caused a delay.
“The start of construction is exciting for our team because we know how long people have been waiting for this. These are areas that currently have limited options for service, and we know how life-changing it will be for residents, farmers, and business owners,” says Huffman.