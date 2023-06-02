Grocery store chain steps up to help the new USS Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Hy-Vee is donating $50,000 to help support a new U.S. Navy submarine named after the State of Iowa.
The USS IOWA, also known as the SSN 797, is the fourth U.S. Navy vessel named after the state. When commissioned, the USS IOWA will join the nation's fleet of nearly 50 submarines to ensure the country's safety through strategic deterrence and undersea warfare programs.
“Hy-Vee is the first major company in Iowa to step up and support the efforts of the crew on the USS IOWA submarine,” says Fred Dorr, a representative of the USS Iowa Commissioning Committee. “With a goal of raising $300,000, we hope other companies will follow their example of supporting those who are protecting our freedom and keeping our country safe with all the turmoil we are seeing across the world right now. We can’t thank Hy-Vee enough for supporting our active-duty men and women and their families. The company has had an amazing track record for making sure our country’s heroes are taken care of and we are encouraged that others will do the same with a donation of their own.”
Hy-Vee’s donation will go to the USS Iowa’s christening and commissioning, submarine amenities to improve crew members’ morale and wellness, and the Family Readiness Support Group for families while crew members are working on submarine construction or at sea.