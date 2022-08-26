Greekfestival gives The Med City a taste of Greek culture

ROCHESTER, Minn.- One of Rochester's biggest fundraisers is in full swing on Friday night. People will be able to get a taste of Greek culture at the annual Greekfest all the way through Sunday.
The festival started out as a little church picnic back in 1963. It's now a big community festival. Greekfest first started growing into a larger community event when churchgoers started inviting their friends. This is also the first full festival since pre-covid. Organizers say the festival is important in many ways for The Med City.
"It's great to have everyone back because for our church it's a great way for people to get together, get to know one another, build that fellowship, but also be part of the community," says the festival's chairman Ari Kolas. "We give a lot back to the community. A lot of the proceeds from our church goes to various things like the women's shelter, like the Dorothy Day House, things like that. We give not only to our church but also outside to our community as well."
Kolas adds "We're back the way it should be, better than ever. Fresh food, great music, great dancing, marketplace, kids, free admission, and free parking. Come out, be Greek for a day."
The location of the festival is 703 West Center Street in Rochester at the Greek orthodox church.
The festival goes until 8:00 both tonight and tomorrow and concludes at 4pm on Sunday.