Greek Fest celebrates 60 years

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The original Rochester Greek Fest is celebrating 60 years of culture this year with more food and fun for all.
Starting at 11 AM on August 25th, there was a line of cars and people waiting to get their favorite Greek food.
New this year at the festival is a marketplace with imported products from Greece and souvenirs. There’s also a Greet Street Party taking place this year in the evening featuring a Greek DJ.
Not only is there fun and food at Greek Fest but it also supports Philoxena Charities, a local non-profit organization that offers 100% free housing to Mayo Clinic Patients without discrimination.
Executive committee member for Greek Fest Katie Maragos says, “We hope that you all come out and enjoy us. We just want to share our traditions with you and of course we're Greek so we love people and Opa!”