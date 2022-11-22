"Gratitude Feast" held at Woodson Kindergarten Center

AUSTIN, Minn.-There was a celebration of gratefulness at the Woodson Kindergarten Center today. Over three hundred kids gathered together for the annual "Gratitude Feast." They sang a song about the importance of being grateful, discussed with each other what they're thankful for, and snacked on treats like popcorn, corn bread, and butter they churned earlier today. Principal Jill Rollie said the teachers aren't the only ones giving lessons.
“They show appreciation so easily, and so sometimes w-we can take note of lessons they’re teaching us to, you know, simply look at what’s right in front of us in a moment and just appreciate that," Rollie said.
The Woodson Kindergarten Center will have their "Holiday Sing" concert at the Austin Public High School on December 2nd at 10:30 a.m.