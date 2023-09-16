Grape stompers compete at fall festival

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.-Stewartville Morning Lions Club held its annual Stewartville Fall Festival today. One of the events was a grape stomping contest. Groups of two people had two minutes to work together to stomp as many grapes as they could. Judges figured out who stomped the most grapes by weighing the grape juice that they poured from the buckets. The winners were able to pick out some gift cards.
“Makes’em feel good, especially, quite a few of the winners in the past have been eighth, ninth grade girls. They really get into it more than the boys have been the last few years, but they get excited, a…so when they’re stomping you probably can tell that-that-that-that they are," Ernie Moeller, a member of the Stewartville Morning Lions Club, said.
The festival also featured family wagon rides and dozens of vendors.