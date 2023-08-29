Grants offered for soil-health equipment in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – Mower County farmers are sought for a cost-share program for the purchase or new or used equipment or parts.
Mower Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) says the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is offered a 50 percent cost-share on soil health equipment like include no-till drills, air seeders, high boys that seed cover crops before harvest, and variable-rate equipment as well as retrofit projects to convert corn detasslers to high boys.
Mower SWCD says nearly $2.4 million has been allocated for the program to get more soil-health equipment being used on Minnesota cropland.
“This is a huge opportunity for farmers to get much more involved with soil-health practices on their land,” says Mower SWCD manager Cody Fox. “Soil health not only benefits the environment but also an overall farming operation.”
Under the grant program, applicants must be owners or lessees of farmland in Minnesota although local-government units – such as cities, towns, counties and SWCDs – can apply for grants. The grants run for one year and only are for reimbursements although expenses cannot occur prior to the grant’s contract start date.
Applications can be done online through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s website: www.mda.state.mn.us/soil-health-grant. In Mower County, for more information, contact district manager Cody Fox at Mower SWCD at cody@mowerdistrict.org or 507-434-2603, ext. 5.
Applications are due by September 15 and must be submitted via MDA’s website by 4 pm that day.