Grants given to help support Austin nonprofits

AUSTIN, Minn.-A community foundation has announced $28,000 in grant awards. The money will be used to help support several nonprofit organizations. Twenty-five grants are being given to 23 different nonprofits. The big goal is helping the Austin community thrive. The grants are made possible by people who've donated to the Austin Area Foundation's "Legacy Endowment Fund." Steve Barrett, the executive director of the Austin Area Foundation, says it's our duty to help each other out.
“We have a responsibility to our fellow man…mankind to help them when they have needs," Barrett said.
Since it first started, the fund has now given out almost $270,000 to Austin-based organizations.