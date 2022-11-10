Grand opening of new affordable senior apartment complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Affordable housing in Rochester is in short supply, especially for seniors. The developers of a new apartment complex hope to ease that shortage.
Forte of Rochester celebrated their grand opening on Thursday.
The new complex is located on Superior Dr. NW, near HyVee.
When all four phases are complete, Forte of Rochester will have 500 units, 30% of those are for residents below median income.
Nathan Stencil, CEO of Stencil Group, who developed the complex, says more projects like this could be in the future.
"This is really going to be our focus for the next few years. Depending on the success of this project, we will be more than likely looking at future locations for additional projects, " said Stencil.
Stencil also says the complex is the first of this size in Rochester for seniors 55-years-old and over.