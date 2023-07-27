Grand Meadow woman sentenced for setting fire to a shed

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman who set a fire over an alleged affair has been sentenced.
Phyllis Lynn Gregerson, 55 of Grand Meadow, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree arson.
Law enforcement says after an argument with her husband in early November 2022, Gregerson set fire to a shed. Court documents state the flames heavily damaged the shed, destroyed a $32,000 compact tractor and a $200 go-kart, caused heat damage to a pickup truck, and melted some of the siding on the nearby home.
Gregerson has now been sentenced to three years of supervised probation.
Charges of terroristic threats and domestic assault were dismissed as part of a plea deal.