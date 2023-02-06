Grand Meadow woman accused of throwing a knife and a chair at her boyfriend

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County woman is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a knife and a chair.
Nikki Rae Heitland, 35 of Grand Meadow, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm
The Grand Meadow Police Department and Mower County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to a home in the 200 block of Main Street South in Grand Meadow on Saturday evening. The male victim told law enforcement he was moving out of the home when he had an argument with Heitland which led to her throwing a knife at him, which missed, throwing a chair at him, which hit, and punching him in the face.
Investigators say they found the kitchen in a state of disarray, a large slash mark on a wall, and the male victim with a broken nose.