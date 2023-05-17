Graham Park grandstands fail structure inspection ahead of Olmsted County Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For 85 years, the Graham Park grandstands have been a mainstay of the Olmsted County Fair.
Fair-goers may have to find a new place to sit this year, as the park staple failed a recent safety inspection.
The structural integrity of the stands is formally inspected every ten years as required by state law. This time around, wear and tear caused by weather and age raised some red flags.
The review on April 26th found broken welds in the steel plating, as well as missing fasteners between steel beams and some rusting.
This isn't the first time the grandstands have failed an inspection. Problems were also discovered in 2013, though county officials say those issues have long since been repaired.
Currently, the structure isn't considered dangerous to the public. However, improvements will need to be made to make it safe for use.
Mat Miller, the county's director of facilities and building operations, says plans are still in the works to find alternate seating for July's county fair.
"We are just trying to figure out if it's portable bleachers, repairs, or what the solution is for this year's fair," he said. "We are working closely with the fair board to make sure we are able to provide a safe venue for the events they have scheduled."
The county says its too soon to tell whether the fair will face any delays due to the stands' closure and asks residents to avoid the stands and any fenced-off areas of the park until repairs can be completed.