'Grab and Give' for Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank

MASON CITY, Iowa -
SOME NORTH IOWA BUSINESSES GOT INTO THE COMPETITIVE SPIRIT DURING THE GRAB AND GIVE AT HY-VEE WEST IN MASON CITY.
22 TEAMS HAD 5 MINUTES TO GRAB AS MANY GROCERY ITEMS AS POSSIBLE - WHILE TRYING TO MEET A GOAL OF EQUALING 250 DOLLARS- AND ALL WITHOUT USING A CALCULATOR.
ALTOGETHER - THIS YEAR'S EVENT RAISED OVER 7 THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR HAWKEYE HARVEST FOOD BANK.
WITH THE PANDEMIC EXACERBATING THE NEED TO HELP THOSE WHO NEED IT MOST - SARAH TWEETEN WITH CERRO GORDO COUNTY FARM BUREAU SAYS THE GENEROSITY OF THOSE THAT PARTICIPATE GOES A LONG WAY.
"The food bank has experienced an influx in the amount of people needing their services, so we really find it important to continue this event and be able to gather things they're going to be able to use in the future."
FARMERS STATE BANK TOOK HOME THE GREATEST GRABBER AWARD - WHOSE TOTAL BILL WAS 12 CENTS SHY OF THE 250 DOLLAR GOAL.
