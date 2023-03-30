 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to the Region...

.A complex storm system will begin to affect the area this
afternoon, finally ending Saturday and bringing a variety of
weather with it including heavy rain, severe storms, and heavy
snow. A wintry mix with some freezing rain and icing is looking
more likely for the Highway 29 corridor and north tonight. Ice
accumulations of around one-quarter inch could occur by morning. A
Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Taylor county.

Most of the wintry mix should change to rain Friday. Rain changes
to snow Friday night, with heavy, wet snow. At this time, the
heaviest snow looks to fall north of Highway 10 in northcentral
Wisconsin with 6 to 10 inches of accumulation. Farther south,
amounts are less confident due to potential differences in when
the rain switches over to snow and how far south the heavy snow
will make it. In addition northwest winds will increase on the
backside of the storm with gusts 35 to 45 mph with reduced
visibilities and some blowing and drifting of snow. The winds will
remain elevated Saturday morning.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Blowing and
drifting of snow in open areas.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Governor Walz visits site of Minnesota train derailment

RAYMOND, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz saw for himself the train derailment in Raymond on Thursday.

The Governor’s Office says Walz is Governor is coordinating closely with the United States Department of Transportation, Minnesota Department of Transportation, Minnesota Department of Public Safety, and Homeland Security and Emergency Management to protect the health and safety of the Raymond community.  Walz also met with residents and assured them they would have the state’s full support is dealing with this situation.

“I am immensely grateful for the swift, coordinated response between local, state, and national partners to ensure the immediate safety of the Raymond community,” says Governor Walz.  “The state’s multi-agency emergency response team will continue working on the ground to ensure health and safety. This incident has highlighted the critical need to invest in rail safety and the state’s emergency management response to prevent incidents like this from happening again.”  

Walz says his proposed budget would make significant investments in rail safety and emergency management, including:

$600,000 for rail safety inspectors to ensure compliance with federal and state regulations

Over $300 million in funds to make safety improvements at rail crossings

Over $1 million annually to fund state emergency response assets and ensure response teams are ready to respond across the state when major emergency incidents occur

$40 million in increased funding for the Disaster Assistance Contingency Account to help communities respond to and recover from disasters

$1 million each year to support firefighter training and education

Increasing funding for the Fire Safety Account to ensure fire agencies across the state have sustainable resources to support their work

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) released the statement below following the train derailment in Raymond: 

“Americans should be able to sleep soundly without the fear that they will be woken in the middle of the night and told to evacuate their homes due to a train derailment. I first want to thank our firefighters and first responders for their quick action to help the citizens of Raymond. The Federal Railroad Administration is on the ground and the National Transportation Safety Board is launching an investigation of the derailment. I have spoken with Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as well as Raymond Mayor Ardell Tensen." 

"While I am glad that residents are back in their homes, this derailment underscores once again why we must pass federal rail safety legislation. As one of the eight co-sponsors of the bipartisan Railway Safety Act, and a lead questioner of the industry at last week’s Senate Commerce hearing, it is time to put in place higher rail safety standards, more accountability for violations, and better rail infrastructure.” 

Klobuchar is a co-sponsor of the Railway Safety Act, bipartisan legislation introduced by Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and JD Vance (R-OH) following the train derailment in East Palestine in February 2023.

