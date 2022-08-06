Governor Walz visited Rochester Saturday for State DFL Party 'Get Out The Vote' rallies

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Voting is just a few days away for the August 9th special election and primaries throughout Minnesota.
Governor Tim Walz made a stop in Rochester Saturday, along with the Minnesota DFL party as part of their 'Get Out The Vote' rallies across Southeast Minnesota.
The governor was joined by Rep. Tina Liebling and Rep. Liz Boldon, running for senate, along with senate candidate Aleta Borrud, and other legislative candidates.
Democracy, access to healthcare, and education are among just some of the rights voters will be deciding for on the ballots Tuesday.
Gov. Walz says it's up to the DFL party to keep control of the house, and win over the senate.
“This is an incredible opportunity for us to show strength, win this special election, set it up for November, and do what we all know is southern Minnesota cares about who's in these offices,” says Walz.
DFL Candidate for Congress Jeff Ettinger, also spoke virtually at the rally as he is home recovering from COVID-19, saying it's time to protect our democracy by emphasizing the importance of voting in Tuesday's elections.
“It’s time to protect our children by closing gun purchase loopholes… So I want to thank you all for this gift that you're giving us of your time and your energy to mobilize the voters in our district. Go get ‘em,” Ettinger says.
The party also spent the day campaigning by door knocking and by phone.
Gov. Walz also visited cities of Austin and Albert Lea.