Governor Walz visited Rochester Saturday for State DFL Party 'Get Out The Vote' rallies

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa, including the following
counties, Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Emmet
and Palo Alto.

* WHEN...From 10 PM CDT this evening through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
The greatest risk for flash flooding is expected in poor drainage
and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- While conditions are dry over north central Iowa, there is
concern that storms may repeat over the same area tonight
into Sunday morning, leading to localized rainfall amounts of
3 to 5 inches and possibly higher amounts near the Minnesota
border. While the soil can likely absorb this rainfall, if it
were to occur over an urbanized area, it could lead to an
increasing risk of flash flooding. There remains uncertainty
in the axis of heaviest rainfall and whether that will be
over northern Iowa or southern Minnesota.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cerro
Gordo County through 730 PM CDT...

At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Mason City, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and additional rainfall up to one
inch.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Ponding of ponding of water on roadways,
low visibilities, and rises in small streams and creeks.

Locations impacted include...
Mason City.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Governor Walz visited Rochester Saturday for State DFL Party 'Get Out The Vote' rallies

  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Voting is just a few days away for the August 9th special election and primaries throughout Minnesota. 

Governor Tim Walz made a stop in Rochester Saturday, along with the Minnesota DFL party as part of their 'Get Out The Vote' rallies across Southeast Minnesota. 

The governor was joined by Rep. Tina Liebling and Rep. Liz Boldon, running for senate, along with senate candidate Aleta Borrud, and other legislative candidates. 

Democracy, access to healthcare, and education are among just some of the rights voters will be deciding for on the ballots Tuesday. 

Gov. Walz says it's up to the DFL party to keep control of the house, and win over the senate. 

“This is an incredible opportunity for us to show strength, win this special election, set it up for November, and do what we all know is southern Minnesota cares about who's in these offices,” says Walz. 

DFL Candidate for Congress Jeff Ettinger, also spoke virtually at the rally as he is home recovering from COVID-19, saying it's time to protect our democracy by emphasizing the  importance of voting in Tuesday's elections.  

“It’s time to protect our children by closing gun purchase loopholes… So I want to thank you all for this gift that you're giving us  of your time and your energy to mobilize the voters in our district. Go get ‘em,” Ettinger says. 

The party also spent the day campaigning by door knocking and by phone.

Gov. Walz also visited cities of Austin and Albert Lea. 

 

