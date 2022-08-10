Governor Walz visited Owatonna to talk job growth and economic expansion

OWATONNA, Minn. - Wednesday Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan visited southern Minnesota to meet with business leaders and discuss job growth and economic expansion.
The state leaders made a stop at Owatonna Public Utilities, where they were joined by city council members, non-profit and education leaders, and small business owners -all with the goal of making Minnesota the best it can be.
Lieutenant Governor says childcare is part of the economy and the backbone of our workforce.
A strong workforce comes from supporting small businesses and providing more housing.
Walz says by talking to the community, elected officials can come up with ways to address systemic issues across the state.
“It builds basically non partisan consensus around economic growth that we should be able to find some solutions on. To hear these leaders speak about it with such clarity, there are folks here that have created thousands of jobs, created opportunities in this community,” Walz says.
In regards to becoming a state based on "automation" which would use machines instead of employees, Governor Walz says it's not about putting people out of work.
“Every one of those pieces of automation either contains a software engineer, or a mechanic who built it, or a manufacturer who built the robot, there's not necessarily a net loss at the end, they're just different more skilled labor,” he explains.
Gov. Walz is seeking his second term against republican challenger Scott Jensen in Minnesota's race for governor this fall.