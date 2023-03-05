Governor Walz to undergo colonoscopy Monday, transfer power to Lt. Governor

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The State of Minnesota will have a new person in charge on Monday.
Governor Tim Walz says he will temporarily transfer power to Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan Monday while under general anesthesia for a colonoscopy at 1 pm on Monday. Governor Walz sent a letter Sunday to House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate President Bobby Joe Champion announcing the upcoming transfer of power.
Walz is expected to return to the office on Monday but the transfer of power will be in effect until he sends the legislative leaders a written declaration that he is again able to discharge his duties.
“Preventive care screenings are critical tools to help detect, prevent, and treat disease,” says Governor Walz. “I hope my procedure serves as a reminder and encouragement for Minnesotans to seek out preventative care and stay on top of your health.”