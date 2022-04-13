Governor Walz to make two appearances in Rochester Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is expected to visit Rochester on Thursday.
The Governor’s Office says Walz will make his first stop in the morning to discuss his plan of delivering $2 billion in direct relief to Minnesota families through “Walz Checks,” direct deposits of $500 for individuals and $1,000 for married couples. The Governor says his proposal would benefit more than 2.7 million households in the state.
Then on Thursday afternoon, Governor Walz will hold a roundtable discussion on what his $300 million public safety plan would mean for Rochester and communities across the state. Walz’ proposal would send Rochester over $2 million a year to invest in public safety. Local elected officials, public safety officials, and first responders will participate in the roundtable.