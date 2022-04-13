 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Much of central and eastern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While cooler temperatures are expected
Thursday, windy conditions and low humidity values will allow
for elevated fire weather conditions, especially west of
Interstate 35 and over far southern Iowa. Burning is not
recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Governor Walz to make two appearances in Rochester Thursday

  • 0
Tim Walz new mug.jpg

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is expected to visit Rochester on Thursday.

The Governor’s Office says Walz will make his first stop in the morning to discuss his plan of delivering $2 billion in direct relief to Minnesota families through “Walz Checks,” direct deposits of $500 for individuals and $1,000 for married couples.  The Governor says his proposal would benefit more than 2.7 million households in the state.

Then on Thursday afternoon, Governor Walz will hold a roundtable discussion on what his $300 million public safety plan would mean for Rochester and communities across the state.  Walz’ proposal would send Rochester over $2 million a year to invest in public safety.  Local elected officials, public safety officials, and first responders will participate in the roundtable.