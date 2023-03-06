Governor Walz reclaims authority after Monday medical procedure

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is back in charge of Minnesota state government.
Walz temporarily transferred power to Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan while he underwent a colonoscopy on Monday.
The Governor’s Office says Walz has now received a clean bill of health and has sent notice ending the temporary transfer of power to House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate President Bobby Joe Champion.
The transfer lasted for the time Governor Walz was under general anesthesia, in accordance with state law.