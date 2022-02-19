Governor Walz promotes ice fishing as 'way of life' in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz took to the ice Friday to promote one of Minnesota’s most beloved and profitable winter activities.
After visiting the Clam Corporation, an ice fishing and outdoor apparel maker in Rogers, Walz took the time to do a little ice fishing himself.
“Ice fishing is a way of life for so many Minnesotans and is a huge part of our state’s outdoor recreation industry,” says Governor Walz. “I want to thank Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources and Department of Employment and Economic Development for continuing to make Minnesota a tourist destination for great fishing. We are committed to preserving our natural resources and expanding this industry so more Minnesotans can enjoy this tradition for years to come. I encourage all Minnesotans to get outside and spend some time enjoying the lakes this winter and all year long.”
Walz was accompanied by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Commissioner Sarah Strommen, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove, and Minnesota fishing guide and Clam shelter inventor Dave Genz.
“Minnesota is fortunate to have a strong and passionate State of Fishing. Our warm and cold weather fishing seasons net about 1.8 million anglers and nearly $3 billion in angler spending,” says DNR Commissioner Strommen. “Great fishing doesn't just happen. It's the product of field research, scientific management, and fieldwork to maintain clean water and healthy habitat. Continued work and investment will support the health of our water, fish, economy, and a great Minnesota tradition.”
Fishing supports 28,000 jobs in Minnesota, according to the American Sportsfishing Association, through everything from angling-related tourism to the sales of boats and fishing gear
“Ice fishing – and fishing more broadly – is an important part of Minnesota culture as well as our state’s economy,” says DEED Commissioner Grove. “Every day at DEED, we focus on bringing more people into the labor force – and for the fishing industry’s continued economic contributions, this means having the workforce to support fishing gear manufacturers as well as resorts, outfitters, boat repair shops, and other related businesses.”
DNR manages 4,500 of Minnesota’s 10,000+ lakes and 16,000 miles of fishable streams and rivers through field research, habitat protection, and fisheries work. DEED supports workforce development, business financing, and other actions to support a healthy business environment in the state.