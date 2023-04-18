Governor Walz orders state flags at half-staff for slain county sheriff's deputy

ST. PAUL, Minn. – All Minnesota flags at all state buildings will be flown at half-staff on Saturday in honor of slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Owen.
Owen was killed April 15, on his 44th birthday, after a shootout in west-central Minnesota that also killed the suspect in a domestic assault.
“Deputy Owen was a dedicated law enforcement officer and a veteran of the Minnesota National Guard who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Tim Walz. “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Deputy Josh Owen for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our prayers are with his family, friends, and community.”
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.