Governor Walz issues thanks to plow drivers, emergency responders after winter storm

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is thanking the state’s snowplow drivers, the State Patrol, the National Guard, and emergency responders across Minnesota for their work keeping people safe during this week’s winter storm.
“I am immensely grateful to the snowplow drivers, state troopers, first responders, and members of the Minnesota National Guard for working tirelessly to provide aid to Minnesotans and making sure our roads and highways are as safe as possible,” says Governor Walz. “I am proud of this coordinated effort to keep Minnesotans across the state safe. The state stands ready to provide further assistance as we continue to weather this storm together.”
The Governor’s Office says thousands of state and local snowplow drivers have worked day and night since Tuesday to clear snow and keep highways as safe as possible for emergency travel. The State Patrol says it has responded to 3,182 calls to 911 in three days and 100 percent of the calls were answered within 20 seconds.
Minnesota State Troopers says they also responded to dozens of crashes and spinouts and the National Guard has been stationed across the state and is prepared to respond quickly to rescue stranded motorists or provide other assistance, at the direction of the Department of Public Safety’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management and as requested by county officials.