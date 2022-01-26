Governor Walz education spending proposal would provide additional mental health services for kids

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Governor Tim Walz has proposed a massive $5 billion dollar spending plan that would increase educational services such as mental health screenings.
Roughly $77 million would go towards the hiring of mental health specialists for schools, such as counselors and psychologists.
An additional $10 million would fund mental health tools, such as screenings for Minnesota kids.
Scott Maloney is the Executive Director for Family Service Rochester, which provides mental health services for seniors, adults and kids.
Maloney said the COVID-19 pandemic has drawn awareness to the importance of mental health, adding that any public funding is an investment for posterity.
"When we invest in children so that they do well, we are investing in our future and I think that any dollars that the state chooses to spend that focuses on kids and particularly their mental well being I think is an investment in our community and our future and it is money well spent," Maloney said.
Walz's education proposal would also hire a diverse pool of teachers, as well as set aside money for early childhood mental health grants.