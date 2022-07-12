Governor Reynolds warning Iowans about deadly drugs laced with fentanyl

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowans are being warned about the growing threat of illicit fentanyl and counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl.
State officials say counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl are increasingly being found in Iowa communities. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Criminalistics Laboratory says it analyzed 17,163 fentanyl pills disguised as prescription drugs in 2021. In the first six months of 2022, that number has quadrupled to 70,556 fentanyl pills disguised as prescription drugs.
“While the rapid increase of drug overdoses and deaths since 2020 is largely attributed to the pandemic, the surge of illegal drug trafficking at our nation’s southern border under the Biden Administration is undeniably fueling the fentanyl crisis and its resulting overdose epidemic,” says Governor Reynolds. “Illicit fentanyl is smuggled into the U.S. and quickly trafficked nationwide where it is infiltrating our neighborhoods and threatening the lives of our children. Fentanyl is here and the threat is real--in our major metro areas and in our small towns--no community is immune.”
The CDC says Iowa has one of the nation’s lowest rates of drug overdose deaths, 46th in 2021. However, over the last two years the Iowa Department of Public Health reports a 34% increase in drug overdose deaths in last two years, 470 in 2021 vs. 350 in 2019, due mostly to opioids and fentanyl is implicated in 83% of the statewide opioid deaths last year. Among young Iowans under 25 years of age, drug overdose deaths increased 120% over the last two years, 44 in 2021 vs. 20 in 2019.
“Drug traffickers predominately from Mexico are using makeshift pill mills to turn fentanyl powder into pills that have the color and markings of common prescription drugs,” says DPS Commissioner Stephan Bayens. “If our seasoned narcotics agents and drug chemists cannot immediately tell the difference, the public certainly couldn’t. So, it’s important that Iowans gain a greater understanding and appreciation for the pervasiveness and dangers of fentanyl, and how we all can play a part in stopping this epidemic.”