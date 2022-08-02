Governor Reynolds announces new statewide broadband map, requests public input

DES MOINES, Iowa – A new broadband map of Iowa has been created that details the conditions of broadband availability around the state.
The map is meant to provide a more detailed view of broadband service available at homes and businesses across Iowa as reported by broadband providers. Locations with slower broadband speeds – defined by relevant federal guidelines to be slower than 100 upload/20 download – may be eligible for future grant funding opportunities issued by Governor Reynolds’ Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Program.
“We are making important progress to connect all Iowans to high-speed broadband, but many communities remain unserved,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “Today, I’m asking all Iowans to visit the broadband map and let us know if the broadband service reported at their location is inaccurate. This feedback will help us to direct resources to areas with the greatest need for broadband investment in the future.”
The publication of the map commences a 30-day challenge process where the public, broadband providers, and communities throughout Iowa can submit information to the OCIO wherever they believe the map incorrectly reports broadband service data.
To view the online map, click here.