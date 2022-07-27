Governor Reynolds announces new Justice for the Iowa Supreme Court

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds is appointing David May to the Iowa Supreme Court.
“David May is an exceptional judge with a considerable amount of experience which will make him a great addition to the Iowa Supreme Court,” says Governor Reynolds. “Judge May has earned a reputation as a gifted legal mind, has proven that he’s firmly committed to the rule of law, and approaches the law fairly and impartially.”
May has been serving on the Iowa Court of Appeals since 2019. Judge May also served as a district judge in the Fifth Judicial District. A native of Polk City, he received his law degree from Drake University Law School and his undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Judge May is the governor’s fifth appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court. He fills the vacancy that arose because of the retirement of Justice Brent Appel.
Progress Iowa Executive Director Matt Sinovic issued the following statement on the appointment:
“Iowans continue to face attacks on our civil liberties because of Governor Reynolds’ takeover of the Iowa Supreme Court. Reynolds is, unfortunately, all too eager to throw our rights out the window to achieve her political objectives and sell us out to corporations."
“It is terrifying how far her politics over people agenda could go now that the court is stacked with conservatives appointed by herself and former Governor Brandstad. Reynolds will surely ask her appointees to strip Iowans of the right to abortion, to decide when and whether we grow our families, even though 60% of Iowans believe abortion services should be available. Every right we value as Iowans is at risk because of Corporate Kim’s political agenda. She will put wealthy corporations and divisive political issues ahead of our rights and freedoms - from worker protections to gun safety, and Iowa’s historic commitment to marriage equality.”