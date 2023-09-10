Governor orders all flags on Minnesota state buildings to fly at half-staff for 9/11

ST. PAUL, Minn. – All United States and Minnesota flags will be flown at half-staff Monday from all state buildings in Minnesota in remembrance of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.
“September 11 is a solemn day of remembrance across the state of Minnesota,” says Governor Tim Walz. “On the 22nd anniversary, we lower our flags in honor of the Americans who were lost, who were injured, and who saved lives on that tragic day. We recognize the incredible heroism of our nation’s first responders, and we reflect on the unwavering spirit of the American people.”
Governor Walz says all Minnesotans should also observe the National Moment of Silence at 7:46 am on Monday.