Governor Kim Reynolds calls for special session to pass new abortion laws

DES MOINES, Iowa. - The exact details of the laws Reynolds is trying enact are unclear, but State Representative Sharon Steckman believes the law could be one of the toughest abortion restrictions in the county.
The special legislative session will take place on July 11.
Last June, the Iowa Supreme Court deadlocked on a vote of three to three to block abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Reynolds is now looking to pass new restrictions to accessing an abortion in Iowa. As of now, abortion remains legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.
"I don't think its up to politicians and judges to decide. I think its up to the women, her significant other, her doctor, and her beliefs. Its not for us to be deciding this and I think women will die because of this," said Steckman.
According to a Mediacom Iowa poll, 61% of Iowans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases.