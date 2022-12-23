Governor declares peacetime emergency in southwestern Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is declaring a peacetime emergency due to blizzard conditions in southwestern Minnesota.
Governor Walz has issued Executive Order 22-33 to authorize the National Guard to assist stranded motorists.
“Minnesota and the country are experiencing extreme winter weather, dangerous temperatures, and unsafe road conditions,” says Governor Walz. “Every Minnesotan deserves a safe holiday, and the Minnesota National Guard will help stranded motorists and ensure everyone can travel safely. I am incredibly grateful that the National Guard has answered this call to action, and I’m confident that they have the right personnel and resources for this mission.”
Walz says the Renville County Sheriff’s Department requested that the Minnesota National Guard assist with the rescue of stranded motorists and provide local armories as emergency shelters. Executive Order 22-23 will allow the National Guard to provide assistance and resources to Minnesotans impacted by the storm.
Walz says the resources of the affected local and county governments are inadequate to meet the demands caused by these severe winter weather conditions.