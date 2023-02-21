Governor declares peacetime emergency in Minnesota as heavy snow arrives

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Is Moving Toward The Area This Afternoon...

.Snow continues to move into southeast Minnesota this early
afternoon and will continues to spread further eastward heading
into this evening. Visibilities are below one mile in some spots
within the snow, and accumulations occurred rapidly after the snow
began.

A band of 5 to 8 inches of snow is still expected north of
Interstate 90 through the I-94 corridor. Snow amounts will
decrease very quickly south of I-90. Blowing and drifting snow
Wednesday morning is expected as winds increase.

The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday across the entire area. By the time the storm ends late
Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected
northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line.
sleet and freezing rain are a expected south of this line. Ice
amounts from 1 to 3 tenths of an inch are possible along and
south of the Highway 18 corridor beginning early Wednesday
afternoon lasting until Thursday morning with the risk of tree
and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm
Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 7 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST
Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to
6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...Snow Is Moving Toward The Area This Afternoon...

.Snow continues to move into southeast Minnesota this early
afternoon and will continues to spread further eastward heading
into this evening. Visibilities are below one mile in some spots
within the snow, and accumulations occurred rapidly after the snow
began.

A band of 5 to 8 inches of snow is still expected north of
Interstate 90 through the I-94 corridor. Snow amounts will
decrease very quickly south of I-90. Blowing and drifting snow
Wednesday morning is expected as winds increase.

The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday across the entire area. By the time the storm ends late
Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected
northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line.
sleet and freezing rain are a expected south of this line. Ice
amounts from 1 to 3 tenths of an inch are possible along and
south of the Highway 18 corridor beginning early Wednesday
afternoon lasting until Thursday morning with the risk of tree
and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm
Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 7 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST
Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to
6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.

&&

Governor declares peacetime emergency in Minnesota as heavy snow arrives

  • Updated
  • 0
Tim Walz new mug.jpg

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the National Guard to aid any drivers across Minnesota stranded by winter weather.

Some forecasters are predicted up to 20 inches of snow in places and the Minnesota National Guard’s Adjutant General, Army Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, Commissioner of Public Safety Bob Jacobson, and Commissioner of Transportation Nancy Daubenberger asked the Governor for the emergency declaration.

“Minnesotans are no strangers to extreme weather, but this storm could break records. Our agencies are collaborating closely to make sure we’re prepared – and Minnesotans have a part to play, too. Plan ahead, drive safe, and limit travel,” says Governor Walz.

Minnesota State Troopers will be on state highways with dispatchers also ready to assist Minnesotans.  The National Guard is prepared to respond quickly to rescue stranded motorists or provide other assistance, at the direction of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) and as requested by county officials. HSEM is also coordinating efforts to prepare for power outages and response challenges.

“MnDOT has more than 800 snowplows and 1,600 snowplow drivers across the state,” says Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger.  “Our crews are prepared and ready, and will be working tirelessly day and night to keep highways as safe for travel as possible. We urge Minnesotans to plan ahead, stay home if you can, and check 511MN.org for latest road conditions near you.”

Tags

Recommended for you