Governor declares peacetime emergency in Minnesota as heavy snow arrives

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the National Guard to aid any drivers across Minnesota stranded by winter weather.
Some forecasters are predicted up to 20 inches of snow in places and the Minnesota National Guard’s Adjutant General, Army Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, Commissioner of Public Safety Bob Jacobson, and Commissioner of Transportation Nancy Daubenberger asked the Governor for the emergency declaration.
“Minnesotans are no strangers to extreme weather, but this storm could break records. Our agencies are collaborating closely to make sure we’re prepared – and Minnesotans have a part to play, too. Plan ahead, drive safe, and limit travel,” says Governor Walz.
Minnesota State Troopers will be on state highways with dispatchers also ready to assist Minnesotans. The National Guard is prepared to respond quickly to rescue stranded motorists or provide other assistance, at the direction of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) and as requested by county officials. HSEM is also coordinating efforts to prepare for power outages and response challenges.
“MnDOT has more than 800 snowplows and 1,600 snowplow drivers across the state,” says Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. “Our crews are prepared and ready, and will be working tirelessly day and night to keep highways as safe for travel as possible. We urge Minnesotans to plan ahead, stay home if you can, and check 511MN.org for latest road conditions near you.”