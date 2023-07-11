Governor announces Pheasant Hunting Opener for Steele County

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Tim Walz announced Tuesday the 11th annual Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener will be October 13 and 14 in Steele County and Owatonna.
“As a life-long hunter and Pheasants Forever member, I look forward to celebrating one of my favorite Minnesota traditions in Owatonna and Steele County this fall,” says Governor Walz. “The pheasant opener is an opportunity to celebrate the best of Minnesota – getting outdoors during a crisp Minnesota fall, spending time with friends and family, and taking full advantage of our natural resources and outdoor recreational opportunities. Thank you to Owatonna and Steele County for hosting!”
The event is being coordinated by Explore Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and Visit Owatonna.
“The Governor’s Pheasant Opener is a great opportunity to highlight incredible public lands, outdoor recreation experiences, and vibrant communities in southern Minnesota,” says Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “I look forward to spending a fall weekend on the sweeping Minnesota prairies and enjoying all that the Owatonna community has to offer.”
Online registration for the opener will be sent out in early September. Additional information and updates can be found at visitowatonna.org/mngpho2023.