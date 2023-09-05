Gov. Walz visits Rochester elementary school, talks free meals

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz stopped at Franklin Elementary School and Montessori at Franklin in Rochester Tuesday morning.
He was there to celebrate the beginning of universal free school meals throughout the state.
Not only did Governor Walz stop by to speak with some of the students and staff here, he also threw on an apron and helped serve lunch alongside Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett.
Walz wanted to see the universal school meals program in action. So far results have been promising.
According to Rochester Public Schools, 15% more lunches were given out during the first week of school.
The district believes this bump will lead to more students getting the right amount of nutrition they need.
For Gov. Walz, this is the first sign of proof the free meals are giving students extra security.
"If a student can come here, we know if they come here food secure, they come here housing secure, they come we economically secure," he said. "It should be no surprise to anyone the research shows their student achievement will be higher. But not every student starts with that advantage and this gives us that opportunity."
The governor also spoke on the issues surrounding school resource officers being pulled out of schools in response to excessive force laws.
He says SROs should be building connections with students to prevent the rare need for excessive force in the first place.
"I understand the concern from it, but I think it's important for us to keep the whole picture in sight and figure out a working solution then," said Gov. Walz. "It shouldn't be that hard. We all agree our kids need to be safe in school, we all agree we shouldn't use excessive force to do that, and I think we all agree it takes an entire village to do that."
Gov. Walz also tells me his office will be putting more focus on fine-tuning recent programs like universal school meals once the state legislature gets back in session.
The governor also stopped in Bloomington Tuesday morning to welcome kids back on their first day of school. Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan also made stops in Columbia Heights and White Bear Lake.