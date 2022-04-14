Gov. Walz touts 'Walz Checks' during visit to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Putting more money back into the pockets of Minnesotans is the aim of Gov. Tim Walz's one-time direct payments.
As part of a $2 billion dollar proposal Walz Checks are a way to deliver direct relief to Minnesota household according to the governor.
He made a stop at First Alliance Credit Union in Rochester to tout his proposal.
He said, "We can immediately reduce costs for families by part of this surplus by returning checks right back to folks, getting back some of these things, these tax free checks into their hands as quickly as possible. We know one thing that does is it takes the burden off families. They also spend it back into the economy."
The checks would provide payments of $500 to single tax filers while married couples would see payments of $1,000.
Walz says 2.7 million Minnesota households would receive a check and he says they can be used in a variety of ways to stimulate the economy.
Walz explained, "When you used to fill that car up for $36 and now it's $65 that starts to make a difference. Then what happens is choices are made. Maybe you don't stop in to Great Harvest because that's where you spend your money so I think it acts more as a stimulus."
First Alliance Credit Union Executive Vice President Mark Hettinger says it's good to begin thinking about ways to spend the potential one-time checks wisely.
Hettinger explained, "Take that money and invest it, save it for future use or pay off debt because debt will just continue to stay there so if you get some unexpected funds try to pay off debt so therefore you lower your monthly costs."
Walz says, if approved, families can expect to see Walz Check within six weeks of the legislation being passed.
Walz Checks are not included in the DFL or Republican proposal currently circulating in the legislature.